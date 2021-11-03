Skill demand assessment survey to be conducted in Karnataka: Minister

A skill demand assessment survey will be conducted in the state to enable planning of skill development training in a systematic way, Karnataka Minister for Skill Development and Higher Education Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during Narayan's meeting with the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar in New Delhi.

''It was felt in the meeting, that such a survey would help to know the region-wise skill requirement specifically, thus paving the way to train the youth accordingly to cater to the current needs,'' Narayan's office said in a statement.

It further said that when the Union Minister expressed the necessity to conduct a national level conference of IT ministers, Narayan also made a pitch for holding it in Karnataka. Narayan opined that holding such a conference would facilitate showcasing innovations happening in the state in IT and ITeS based emerging technologies. For this Union Minister responded positively and asked him to send a letter on the matter, the statement said.

Narayan also expressed the necessity to give impetus to 'Make-In Karnataka' along the lines of 'Make-In India'. He also felt that mapping of all kinds of artisans including handloom weavers needs to be done. He also emphasised that the Government of Karnataka would give priority to the growth of the semiconductor and electronic sectors.

The statement said Narayan met five union ministers on Tuesday and discussed various issues including the status of proposals, creating a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem and taking forward the projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)