Pradhan suggests NIMI work on multi-lingual content for youth

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today chaired the general body meeting of the National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI), Chennai.

Shri Pradhan called for developing a strategic roadmap for NIMI to make it a centre for content development for new age skilling. Stressing on the need for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling, Shri Pradhan called for a completely fresh approach in line with the skilling needs of 21st century India. He also called for greater synergy between Central Staff Training and Research Institute (CSTARI) Kolkata and NIMI to meet the content requirement for job roles up to the supervisor level by rethinking the pedagogy, curriculum, reading and learning material. He also suggested NIMI work on multi-lingual content for the youth to access in the respective regional language.

NIMI has been functioning under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as a nodal agency to develop Instructional materials, e-content, question banks, train media developers and trainers, enable the translation of books into Hindi and other regional languages, network with other vocational stakeholders, create resource centres for vocational courses, promote research in the field of development of instructional materials and offer consultancy services. NIMI proposes to facilitate skill development in the country through systemic curriculum development, production and dissemination of content for trainers and learners by closely interacting with the States / UTs, Government, Industries, ITIs and organisations involved in skill development.

(With Inputs from PIB)