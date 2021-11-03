Left Menu

Assam CM assures doctors of immediate steps to fulfil their demands

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed authorities of the health and family welfare department to take immediate steps for implementing time-scale promotion of serving doctors and filling up vacancies of medical practitioners in hospitals and health centres of the state.At a meeting with a delegation of Assam Medical Service Association AMSA here, the chief minister gave an assurance that the government will take a series of initiatives for the immediate fulfilment of their demands such as timely promotion, pay-parity, medical allowance, and filling up vacancies, an official release said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:26 IST
Assam CM assures doctors of immediate steps to fulfil their demands
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed authorities of the health and family welfare department to take immediate steps for implementing time-scale promotion of serving doctors and filling up vacancies of medical practitioners in hospitals and health centres of the state.

At a meeting with a delegation of Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) here, the chief minister gave an assurance that the government will take a series of initiatives for the immediate fulfilment of their demands such as timely promotion, pay-parity, medical allowance, and filling up vacancies, an official release said. AMSA had launched a three-day Out Patient Department (OPD) boycott programme from November 1 demanding the fulfilment of various issues, including promotion and security of physicians and other medical staff. Sarma directed Health and Family Welfare department's Principal Secretary Anurag Goel to work on cadre review of doctors, promotions and disparity in pay so that a decision can be taken very soon.

He also informed the delegation that the government will ensure a pay hike for senior doctors with postgraduate degrees to address the issue of pay disparity among serving doctors.

The chief minister also gave an assurance that the government will increase the number of seats, from the existing 23, for in-service doctors for pursuing a postgraduate degree in medical colleges of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021