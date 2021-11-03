PDP offers legal help to UAPA-charged Kashmiri students in UP

Left Menu

Peoples Democratic Party PDP on Wednesday said it will provide legal assistance to all persons booked under the UAPA in connection with the India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it will provide legal assistance to all persons booked under the UAPA in connection with the India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup. ''PDP has resolved to provide legal assistance to all those booked under UAPA w.r.t. Indo-Pak cricket match and not able to have access to justice," PDP spokesperson Anil Sethi tweeted. "All those who are in need of any legal help may contact," he said in the tweet. Three Kashmiri students were arrested in Agra for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India's defeat against its arch-rival on October 25. A number of lawyers' associations in Agra refused to extend any legal help to these students following the incident, calling their act "anti-national".

Two cases were also registered against several students of two medical colleges in Srinagar for celebrating the Pakistani win.

