8th standard student writes to CJI seeking restoration of bus service to her village

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:31 IST
An eighth standard student in Telangana has written to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana seeking his help in restoration of bus service to her village which was stopped in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

After being informed by the CJI on the matter, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) restored the bus service to the village in Ranga Reddy district, a TSRTC press release said on Wednesday.

P Vaishnavi, a resident of Chidedu village in the district, wrote a letter to the CJI for restoration of bus service to her village, it said.

She had said in her letter that she and her brother and sister are facing inconvenience to go to school and college due to lack of bus facility.

She stated that her friends and other villagers are also facing difficulty due to the absence of bus service.

She said she was unable to bear the autorickshaw charges for travel and that her father had passed away due to cardiac arrest during the first wave of COVID-19. Her mother is a small-time employee.

Responding to her letter, the CJI ''alerted'' the MD of TSRTC V C Sajjanar to restore the bus service to send the students on school timings in token of honouring the Right to Education of children, it said.

On behalf of the TSRTC management, the MD expressed his gratitude to the CJI for alerting the former on the issue and appreciated Vaishnavi for taking the initiative of writing to the CJI.

The MD affirmed the corporation's commitment to the right of education of children, the release said. The TSRTC assures that it will provide connectivity for the benefit of students of schools and colleges in the entire State of Telangana.

The MD said the corporation officials have already restored about 30 services during the last one month as per their own information and also as per the request of villagers and students.

Continuous services are being made by TSRTC officials to restore such services, it said.

The TSRTC requested the bus passengers, including students, to contact their nearest bus depot manager for restoring the corporation buses to their villages. People are also requested to contact the TSRTC's customer support team and also tweet to the MD's office, the release said.

