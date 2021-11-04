Brooklyn School in Wellington undergoes transformation

A school in Wellington has undergone a transformation that will see children learning in warm, dry and modern teaching spaces, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

The $8 million project involved replacing and refurbishing 13 spaces in three blocks, strengthening and extending the hall, new toilet facilities, and remediating weather tightness issues in the two-storey administration block with new roof and exterior wall cladding.

"This impressive redevelopment has vastly improved the learning spaces at Brooklyn School. These upgrades will serve generations of students and teachers to come," Chris Hipkins said.

"I know the local community has immense pride in their school, and so they should. Creating great local schools that parents can be assured will serve their children well for decades to come is an ongoing ambition of mine, and this government.

"This is yet another example of how we're achieving our goal of ensuring quality learning environments right across the country.

"All children and young people deserve to learn in warm, dry and safe classrooms and I'm extremely impressed with what has been achieved at Brooklyn School."

Minister Hipkins visited the school today to congratulate staff and students and officially welcome them into their new spaces.

