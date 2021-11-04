Left Menu

Pope: Church, shamed by sex abuse, must better protect kids

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:39 IST
Pope: Church, shamed by sex abuse, must better protect kids
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis on Thursday called on all those who work with children, starting from the scandal-stained Catholic church, to join together in an alliance to better protect sexual and other abuse of minors.

In a message to a conference in Rome about keeping children safe, Francis said the church's own efforts are driven by "the sorrow and the shame for not having always been good custodians in protecting minors who were entrusted to our educational and social activities.'' Abuse by pedophile priests, with easy access to children in parishes, schools and Catholic after-school recreational programs, coupled with revelations of widespread cover-ups by bishops and other higher-ups, have marred the church's reputation and eroded the trust of countless rank-and-file faithful in many countries for decades now. Francis described as urgent the need for "renewed training of all those who have educational responsibilities and who work in situations with minors, in the Church, in society, in the family." The pontiff said only with a "systematic action of preventative alliance" will it be possible to combat every form of sexual abuse as well as abuse of "conscience and of power.'' ''May the protection of minors be ever more concretely an ordinary priority in the educational action of the Church,'' Francis said.

Survivors of sex abuse by priests and by other church officials have been pressing the pope to do more to ensure sexual predators are swiftly brought to justice and prevent a repeat of systemic abuse of minors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021