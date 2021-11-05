Left Menu

Gujarat govt permits Class 10 students with grace marks to seek admission for diploma courses at polytechnics

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, state Education Minister Jitubhai Vaghani said the state government has decided to do away with the rule from this year onwards to help such students pursue diploma courses.Around 30,000 seats in various polytechnics are currently vacant, and an equal number of SSC students have passed with grace marks this year.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-11-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:49 IST
Gujarat govt permits Class 10 students with grace marks to seek admission for diploma courses at polytechnics
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Friday announced that Class 10 students who have passed with grace marks can seek admission for diploma courses at polytechnic institutes.

Notably, a rule framed by the state Education Department in 2016 had barred students passed with grace marks from seeking admission to polytechnic diploma courses in the state. Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, state Education Minister Jitubhai Vaghani said the state government has decided to do away with the rule from this year onwards to help such students pursue diploma courses.

''Around 30,000 seats in various polytechnics are currently vacant, and an equal number of SSC students have passed with grace marks this year. To ensure that these students also get an opportunity to build their career, we have decided to allow them seek admission to diploma courses,'' Vaghani said.

The Class 10 board exams in Gujarat were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and students were given mass promotion. ''We have also extended the date for accepting admission forms. Students with grace marks were considered ineligible for diploma courses since 2016. Now, they will be considered eligible. I urge such students to take advantage of this announcement and fill the admission forms in time,'' the minister said.

When asked about the reopening of primary schools for students from Classes 1 to 5, Vaghani said the final decision will be taken ''very soon'' after consulting experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021