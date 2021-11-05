Business brief
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Friday said it has organized poster making competition as part of celebration under ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
The theme was ''Poster Making Competition of Freedom Fighters'', the release said. The competition saw participation of around 50 children under five categories, it added.
