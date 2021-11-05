Left Menu

Vice-President wants writers, poets, scribes to prioritise societal good

He recalled the contribution of well-known writers like Mullapudi Venkataramana and Chintha Deekshithulu to drive home the point.Naidu lauded Visakha Sahiti for its efforts in popularising Telugu literary works.Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, M.

Vice-President wants writers, poets, scribes to prioritise societal good
Literature and poetry that focus on societal good remain timeless and that is the reason why epics like 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharath' continue to inspire all even today, said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Friday.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Visakha Sahiti, a literary organisation, he observed that literature is the vehicle through which a nation's greatness and glory are mirrored and wanted writers, poets, intellectuals and journalists to accord priority to societal good in all their writings and works.

He said a country's culture and traditions play an important role in shaping literature. ''We will be able to protect our culture if we preserve our folk literature,'' he said.

Referring to the richness of Telugu language, he saisd,''Every aspect of our life, including our attire, food habits, festivals, customs and occupations are mirrored by literature.'' He said, ''Protecting and preserving Telugu and other Indian languages will enable the sustenance of our culture and provide guidance to future generations for charting the right path.'' Naidu expressed happiness over primary education being imparted in Koya language through the Telugu script in 920 schools in eight districts of Andhra Pradesh and lauded the government and officials of the Education Department for this initiative. He suggested attaining proficiency in one's mother tongue before learning other languages and urged parents to take steps in this regard.

The Vice-President urged writers to pay special attention to children's literature and suggested them to find new ways to popularise such literature. He recalled the contribution of well-known writers like Mullapudi Venkataramana and Chintha Deekshithulu to drive home the point.

Naidu lauded Visakha Sahiti for its efforts in popularising Telugu literary works.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, M. Srinivas, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prasad Reddy, Visakha Sahiti president Prof. K. Malayavasini, its Secretary Gandikota Viswanatham and others were present on the occasion.

