Left Menu

32 students take ill after mid-day meal

Karimnagar Telangana, Nov 5 PTI As many as 32 students fell ill on Friday after having mid-day meals in a school run by the Telangana government.A total of 114 students of the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district took the meals, and 32 of them fell sick, said the district educational officer DEO Dr A.Ravinder Reddy.Immediately, the 32 were given treatment at a primary health centre.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:55 IST
32 students take ill after mid-day meal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karimnagar (Telangana), Nov 5 (PTI): As many as 32 students fell ill on Friday after having mid-day meals in a school run by the Telangana government.

A total of 114 students of the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district took the meals, and 32 of them fell sick, said the district educational officer (DEO) Dr A.Ravinder Reddy.

Immediately, the 32 were given treatment at a primary health centre. Of them, 12 students were on observation and out of danger, the DEO said.

Responding to the report of the DEO, the District Collector Musharraf Farooqui suspended the school headmaster. The contract given to the agency that supplied the meals has been cancelled, the DEO added. PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021