Left Menu

Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples closed for winter  

Portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in the Himalayas were closed on Saturday amid traditional rituals for the winter months when they remain snowbound.Gates of Kedarnath were closed at 8 am and those of Yamunotri at 12.15 pm with chanting of Vedic hymns, Chardham Devasthanam Board media cell said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:36 IST
Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples closed for winter  
Kedarnath Temple Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in the Himalayas were closed on Saturday amid traditional rituals for the winter months when they remain snowbound.

Gates of Kedarnath were closed at 8 am and those of Yamunotri at 12.15 pm with chanting of Vedic hymns, Chardham Devasthanam Board media cell said. A large number devotees turned up at both the temples to witness their wintertime closure, it said. After the temples' closure, idols of Baba Kedar (Lord Shiv) and goddess Yamuna were carried in decked up palanquins to Ukhimath and Kharsali -- their winter abodes -- respectively. The idols will reach there in a couple of days halting at a number of stopovers on the way.

Over 4.50 lakh pilgrims visited 'Chardham' since the opening of the 'yatra'(pilgrimage) in September this year. Portals of Gangotri were closed on Friday while those of Badrinath will be closed on November 20, marking the conclusion of Chardham yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021