Medical aspirant in TN kills self over less marks in NEET

Depressed over securing low marks in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), a 20-year old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the district, police said.

Subhashchandra Bose, a resident of Vadagumarai, had appeared for NEET, the results of which were announced four days back, and had scored fewer marks in it.

Dejected over the inability to clear the entrance exam, he allegedly consumed pesticides on November 2. His parents noticed him struggling in bed and took him to the government hospital in Athur.

As his condition was said to be serious, he was referred to a private hospital in Salem for further treatment, they said. However, Bose succumbed on Saturday around 3.30 AM.

His body was taken to the Government hospital in Salem for postmortem, where a large number of relatives gathered, leading to tense moments.

The state has already witnessed alleged suicides of some medical aspirants who had appeared for NEET. Expressing anguish over the medical aspirant's death, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami extended his sympathies with the family of the deceased.

In a tweet, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly also appealed to students to not resort to such ''wrong'' steps.

