Counselling for admission to medical courses to begin after getting list of NEET results

Puducherry, Nov 6 (PTI): Counselling for admission of candidates to medical courses in the Union Territory for 2021-2022 would begin as soon as the list of results of NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) is received.

A press release from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry said on Saturday said the National Testing Agency had announced the NEET undergraduate 2021 results on its official website. Candidates who took the test can check the results.

The release said the Department of Medical Education attached to the Ministry of Health, New Delhi, is yet to communicate to the territorial government the complete list of the results in respect of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The release said the results would be available positively on November 9 on the website of the NEET. The Health Department here would publish the results on its website. Once the results are available, the counselling for admission through Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) of Puducherry government would be conducted to admit the students to the medical course.

