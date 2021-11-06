Left Menu

Time now to act not only against criminals but their protectors too: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned of strict action against not only criminals but also those shielding and sheltering them, saying they retard the states progress.The patrons of criminals want to hinder the development of the state.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 06-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned of strict action against not only criminals but also those shielding and sheltering them, saying they retard the state's progress.

''The patrons of criminals want to hinder the development of the state. The time has come now for taking strict action against not only criminals but also their patrons so that the crime and criminals both could be kept in check,'' Yogi said while addressing a public meeting here after inaugurating Central Jail. Alleging that the public money earlier was spent on constructing boundary walls of graveyards, the chief minister said the same money now is used on people's welfare and the state's development.

''During earlier governments, the benefits of government schemes were limited to a family. The mafia elements used to eat into the rights of the people but for me, 25 crore people of the state are my family and the benefits of government schemes are directly reaching them,'' he said. Yogi also gave an account of the benefits of different schemes extended to the people of Etawah.

Adityanath inaugurated the newly built Central jail which can lodge up to 2,000 prisoners. It was built for Rs 272.31 lakh.

