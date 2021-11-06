Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh govt giving top priority to technical and skill-based education: Governor

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 23:36 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday said the state government is taking necessary steps for employment generation and is giving top priority to technical and skill-based education.

Addressing the fifth convocation of Krishna University here virtually from the Raj Bhavan, the governor said the new National Education Policy has brought in a major reform in the education sector, from elementary level to higher education.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satheesh Reddy was the chief guest at the convocation.

At the convocation, gold medals were awarded to 15 students. Seventy-four students got doctorate degrees and seven M.Phil.

