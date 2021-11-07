UK's Wellington college to open its first school in Pune

Left Menu

We are looking to grow the number of schools, but at a pace where we can ensure the quality and exclusivity rather than quantity of provision, said Anuj Aggarwal, co-founder, Unison Education Foundation.Wellington College International Pune will provide an alternative to the current schools in Pune.

The UK's Wellington College International will open its first school in Pune, according to officials.

The college had last month announced its partnership with India's Unison Group to open premium schools in India.

''The long-term strategy is to open a group of schools across India. The first school will open in Pune (opening 2023) and a second to be confirmed soon. We are looking to grow the number of schools, but at a pace where we can ensure the quality and exclusivity (rather than quantity) of provision,'' said Anuj Aggarwal, co-founder, Unison Education Foundation.

''Wellington College International Pune will provide an alternative to the current schools in Pune. Wellington's focus will be on delivering all-round excellence,'' Aggarwal said.

Wellington College International (WCI) Pune will be a coeducational day and boarding school for ages 2-18 years with a student strength of around 800.

WCI is a leading international schools’ group. It is a subsidiary of the Wellington College, founded under the British Royal Charter in 1853, and a leading UK day and boarding school. There are currently six schools in the WCI family of schools with two partners in China and Thailand serving over 5,000 students.

The Unison Group provides education in India with four educational institutions in Dehradun and Delhi NCR, including Unison World School, one of India's leading girls boarding schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

