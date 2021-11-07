More penalty for contravening provisions of Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages Act

The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday approved an amendment in the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages Act, 2008 for enhancing the penalty for contravening the provisions of the legislation.

The aim is to strictly enforce the implementation of Punjabi as a compulsory subject for all students of Classes 1-10 across the state, an official spokesperson said.

The penalty will be enhanced from Rs 25,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, for contravening the provisions of the Act, he said.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh, also gave a go-ahead to introduce this bill in the upcoming session of the Punjab assembly, the spokesperson said.

Any school, which contravenes the provisions of this Act or the rules for the first time, shall be liable for a penalty of Rs 50,000, he said.

If such a school contravenes the provisions of this Act or the rules for the second time, then it shall be liable for a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and if it contravenes the provisions of this Act for the third time and then it shall be liable for a penalty of Rs 2 lakh, he added.

The Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages Act, 2008 was enacted by the state government with an objective to provide for learning of Punjabi as a compulsory subject by all students studying in Classes 1-10.

The cabinet also approved the amendment in the Official Language Act, 1967 by including relevant provisions of the Punjab State Language (Amendment) Act, 2008.

The provision of penalty against officers or officials who do not conduct official business in Punjabi language has been made, the spokesperson said.

As per this provision, a first time guilty officer or official can be fined Rs 500 while the second offense carries a fine of up to Rs 2,000 and the third offense carries a fine to the extent up to Rs 5,000.

The cabinet also gave its nod to The Punjab Tissue Culture Based Seed Potato Rules-2021 to develop Punjab as a standard potato seed centre.

The cabinet also approved to introduce the 'Punjab Horticulture Nursery Bill-2021' in Vidhan Sabha Session by amending 'Punjab Fruit Nursery Act-1961'.

It also gave ex-post approval for payment of enhanced pension through cheques under old age pension and other financial schemes for the month of July, 2021, as one time relaxation in the rules.

Thereafter, disbursement would be done through direct benefit transfer (DBT) as before, the spokesperson said.

