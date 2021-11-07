22nd edition of Shri Raghvendra Panchang released

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday released the 22nd edition of Shri Raghvendra Panchang that serves as a guide on religious events.

The Panchang has been brought out by a team led by former member of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and retired professor of Astrology, Central Sanskrit University, Chander Mouli Raina.

A panchang connects astrological research and discusses practical applications of this research in everyday lives of the masses Releasing the latest edition of Shri Raghvendra Panchang at Raj Bhavan here, Sinha congratulated its editor-in-chief Raina and members of Shri Raghvendra Jyotish Sansthan Trust and underlined the importance of taking such initiatives to make people aware about local culture and traditions.

Panchang is a source of information about national and local festivals and fairs, religious rituals, besides auspicious occasions of various religious faiths of the region.

