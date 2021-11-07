Left Menu

22nd edition of Shri Raghvendra Panchang released

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:33 IST
22nd edition of Shri Raghvendra Panchang released
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday released the 22nd edition of Shri Raghvendra Panchang that serves as a guide on religious events.

The Panchang has been brought out by a team led by former member of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and retired professor of Astrology, Central Sanskrit University, Chander Mouli Raina.

A panchang connects astrological research and discusses practical applications of this research in everyday lives of the masses Releasing the latest edition of Shri Raghvendra Panchang at Raj Bhavan here, Sinha congratulated its editor-in-chief Raina and members of Shri Raghvendra Jyotish Sansthan Trust and underlined the importance of taking such initiatives to make people aware about local culture and traditions.

Panchang is a source of information about national and local festivals and fairs, religious rituals, besides auspicious occasions of various religious faiths of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021