Left Menu

Youth found hanging inside college hostel

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:05 IST
Youth found hanging inside college hostel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old student of the Kerala Agriculture University at nearby Mannuthy was found hanging in his hostel room early on Sunday morning, police said.

Other students in the hostel found the body of Mahesh, hailing from Palakkad, and informed the police.

Even though the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), claimed that it was a suicide due to ragging, police told PTI that they have received no such complaints in this regard till now.

Police said they have conducted the post-mortem and handed over the body to the relatives and that an inquiry was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021