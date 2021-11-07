Left Menu

AAD opposes Delhi govt's direction to colleges to generate funds internally

They said this is exactly carrying out the mandate of the New Education Policy-2020 for privatisation and contractualisation.The body said that a letter was written by the Delhi Directorate of Training and Technical Education on November 3 to the vice chancellor of the Delhi University.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:09 IST
AAD opposes Delhi govt's direction to colleges to generate funds internally
  • Country:
  • India

Academics for Action and Development (AAD) on Sunday opposed an alleged direction of the Delhi government to colleges to generate funds from internal resources. In a statement, the body said the alleged step will cause steep fee-hike and ''thus erect a financial barrier to keep students of marginalised section away''. They said this is exactly carrying out the mandate of the New Education Policy-2020 for privatisation and contractualisation.

The body said that a letter was written by the Delhi Directorate of Training and Technical Education on November 3 to the vice chancellor of the Delhi University. The letter was forwarded to the principals of 12 Delhi government colleges on November 5, the body added.

''The letter of Delhi government dictates these colleges to prepare the budget for grant on net deficit basis, which shifts the burden on the colleges to generate funds from internal resources -- collecting funds from students' fees in operational term,'' AAD said.

They said that forwarding of the letter without approval of the statutory bodies of Academic Council and Executive Council is ''an attempt to reduce the university to be a mere post office''.

The body added that such steps must be resisted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021