Malik backs farmers, criticises Central Vista; says not scared to step down as Governor

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday attacked the Centre and the BJP over the farmers' issue and the Central Vista project, declaring that he is not scared of being asked to step down from his post.

In a series of provocative remarks here, he said leaders in Delhi send their condolences even when a dog dies but none of them expressed grief on the death of "600" farmers over the course of the agitation against the Centre's three agri-marketing laws.

He also referred to the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, asking the government not to antagonise the Sikh Community.

He said there are people in the government who are in favour of the farmers but "one or two people" are arrogant.

Appointed Governor -- in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, before being posted to Meghalaya -- during the Narendra Modi term, Malik has been taking swipes at the government.

The latest remarks were made during an address to the Jat community in Jaipur.

Malik said he is not afraid of losing his position as Governor for targeting "Delhi leaders" over the farmers' issue and will step down whenever he is asked to do so.

The Meghalaya Governor said the protesting farmers will not return from Delhi empty-handed, but after gaining success.

Referring to the Republic Day violence when farmers in their tractors headed to the capital's Red Fort, he said after the prime minister it is the right of Jats and Sikhs to hoist the national flag there.

Farmers from the two communities form the bulk of protesters at Delhi's borders.

Malik claimed that the Army has also felt the impact of the protest as the sons of farmers serve there. He said when injustice happens, some day people react to it.

In an indirect reference to the farmers' protest against BJP leaders in Haryana, he said Chief Minister M L Khattar's helicopter cannot land in any village in the state.

He also targeted the government over the Central Vista redevelopment project, saying it would have been better if it built a world-class college instead of a new Parliament building as the country lacks quality education.

He said the farmers' issue can be resolved by addressing the subject of minimum support price (MSP). Even before the new farm laws were passed in Parliament, the Adani Group had set up its godown in Haryana's Panipat, he said.

