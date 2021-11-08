'Hunar Haat' has ensured economic empowerment of indigenous artisans: Naqvi

Hunar Haat is strengthening the 'vocal for local' campaign and has ensured economic empowerment of indigenous artisans and craftspersons, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

His remarks come ahead of the inauguration of a 'Hunar Haat' by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 10 at Vrindavan in Mathura as part of the 'Braj Raj Utsav'.

The 'Braj Raj Utsav', organised by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad, is a joint venture of the state government, the Union ministry of minority affairs and the ministry of textiles.

Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi, Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Power Shrikant Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad vice chairman Shailja Kant Misra, among others, will be present at the inauguration.

'Hunar Haat', a platform to provide market and opportunities to centuries-old traditional and ancestral arts and crafts of India, is strengthening the 'swadeshi' and the 'vocal for local' campaign, Naqvi told reporters here.

He said that 'Hunar Haat' has also ensured economic empowerment of indigenous artisans and craftspersons.

Naqvi said that in 'Vishwakarma Vatikas' being set up in 'Hunar Haats', artisans and craftspersons are carrying out live demonstrations on how their handmade products are made. According to a statement, a ''circus'' will also organised at the 31st 'Hunar Haat' being held at the Kumbh Mela Ground in Vrindavan from November 10 to 19. Indian circus artists will perform there, it said.

The Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad is organising the 10-day 'Braj Raj Mahotsav' from November 10 in Vrindavan to promote Braj culture, the statement said.

Religious, traditional, folk dance as well as cultural programmes related to Braj culture will be organised, it said.

Naqvi said that about 400 artisans, craftspersons and culinary experts are participating in the 'Hunar Haat'. The statement said that artisans and craftspersons from more than 30 states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, will bring their indigenous products to the 'Hunar Haat'.

Traditional vegetarian food from various parts of the country will also be available, it said.

Renowned artists like Annu Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Suresh Vadekar; Punit Issar will perform the Mahabharat show, Sadanand Biswas, Anoop Jalota, Usman Mir, among others, will perform various cultural and musical programmes every day in the evening at the 'Hunar Haat'. Naqvi said that more than 6 lakh artisans, craftspersons and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through 'Hunar Haat' in the last about six years. 'Hunar Haat' is also available on virtual platform hunarhaat.org and GeM portal. People of the country and abroad can buy products online.

The next 'Hunar Haat' will be organised in Lucknow from November 12 to 21; Pragati Maidan, New Delhi (from November 14 to 27); Hyderabad (November 26 to December 5); Surat (December 10 to 19); New Delhi (December 22 to January 2). It will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places in the coming days, the statement said.

