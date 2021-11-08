Left Menu

LG hands over appointment letter to wife of teacher killed by terrorists in Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 15:02 IST
LG hands over appointment letter to wife of teacher killed by terrorists in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday handed over the appointment letter for the government job to Aradhna Mehra, wife of Kashmiri Hindu teacher Deepak Chand who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on October 8, officials said.

Mehra received the appointment letter at the Raj Bhavan here.

''Today, handed over appointment letter to Smt Aradhna Mehra, wife of martyr Sh Deepak Chand, who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar,'' the office of the Lieutenant Governor said in a tweet.

Sinha assured all help and assistance to Chand's family.

The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists on October 8 had shot dead principal Supinder Kaur and Chand of the Government Boys' Higher Secondary School Sangam in Srinagar's Eidgah area in a series of targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021