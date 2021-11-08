LG hands over appointment letter to wife of teacher killed by terrorists in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday handed over the appointment letter for the government job to Aradhna Mehra, wife of Kashmiri Hindu teacher Deepak Chand who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on October 8, officials said.

Mehra received the appointment letter at the Raj Bhavan here.

''Today, handed over appointment letter to Smt Aradhna Mehra, wife of martyr Sh Deepak Chand, who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar,'' the office of the Lieutenant Governor said in a tweet.

Sinha assured all help and assistance to Chand's family.

The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists on October 8 had shot dead principal Supinder Kaur and Chand of the Government Boys' Higher Secondary School Sangam in Srinagar's Eidgah area in a series of targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)