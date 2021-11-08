Basant Goel, the owner of Goel Medicos distributed first aid kits on the occasion of Diwali

New Delhi, 8th November 2021: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Basant Goel, the owner of Goel Medicos organized a conscious campaign of distributing first aid kits to the local street vendors and their families in an attempt to curb the detrimental effect of any unforeseen accident.

The drive was carried out with the novel thought to avoid any unnecessary visit to the hospitals considering the threat of notorious coronavirus not being completely eradicated. The first aid serves as a utility kit meant for the benefit of the underserved population of the society.

Many local people enthusiastically joined the drive that took place in the Shahadra region. A demo on how to provide first aid was also enacted for the better understanding of the people.

As a token of appreciation, diyas were also distributed to go with the celebration of Diwali.

The first aid kit was very comprehensive as it also consisted of basic medicines useful to cure the normal fever. To celebrate the fervor of Diwali, the team also distributed Diwali presents and food packets amongst the children and enjoyed the festival with everybody.

Given that Diwali is the festival of lights there are fireworks, diyas and candles blazing everywhere, one is susceptible to high chances of uncalled mishaps. The first aid was distributed to provide with immediate medical care in time to avoid any serious injury due to delay in treatment.

On the occasion, Basant Goel, Owner of Goel Medicos said, “Considering that most of the time people overlook the awareness around first aid, even when someone has the kit they are ignorant as to the utilization, I thought of conducting the campaign to make people well versed with the intricacies of the first aid, so that in the time of crisis they have the necessary knowledge and skills to save the lives of those injured.” PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)