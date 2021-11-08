Sending message to opposition, Odisha CM shares dais with minister Mishra amid protests

Amid protests by the opposition BJP, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday visited Kalahandi district for a government programme and shared dais with Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra who has been charged with patronising the prime accused in the kidnap and murder of a woman teacher in the district last month.

Patnaik, who has been maintaining silence over the demand for the sacking of the minister, sent a clear message to opposition parties that he has faith in Mishra.

The chief minister launched the distribution of smart cards for the state government's health scheme, the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BKSY), at the Agriculture College Ground at Bhawanipatna, headquarters of Kalahandi district, besides inaugurating several projects and laying foundation stones for some others. There was tight police security in several strategic locations in Bhawanipatna to ensure that Patnaik’s visit was peaceful.

Mishra who is the MLA of Junagarh in Kalahandi, and two other ministers Naba Kisore Das and Tukuni Sahu were at the stage along with the chief minister.

In protest against Patnaik’s visit, protests were held by opposition parties across the state, particularly Kalahandi where the BJP's women's members staged a sit-in shouting ‘go back’ slogans against the chief minister and Mishra, before being taken to a bus by police.

The saffron party workers burnt effigies of Patnaik demanding, besides Mishra’s removal as a minister, his arrest and a CBI probe into the case. Protesters scuffled with police at various places while many opposition workers were detained as a preventive measure. Opposition parties are mounting pressure on Patnaik to sack Mishra from the council of ministers alleging that he is close to the prime accused in the murder of the woman teacher and that was why he was able to escape on October 17 night from Titlagarh police barrack in Bolangir district, where he was kept in detention in connection with her ''abduction''. He was arrested two days later.

The 24-year-old lady teacher of a private school in Kalahandi district went missing on October 8 and her half-burnt decomposed body was exhumed from the playground of the school where she worked on October 19. The police have so far arrested two persons including the prime accused who, according to DIG (Northern Range) Deepak Kumar, has confessed to the crime.

It is alleged that the prime accused had a grudge against the teacher as she was aware of his two extra-marital affairs and had warned that she would expose him.

At the programme, Patnaik distributed the BSKY smart health cards to the beneficiaries. Under the scheme, the Odisha government bears full cost of all healthcare services delivered to patients in all state government healthcare facilities.

The card provides annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family and an additional coverage of Rs 5 lakh for women members in empanelled private hospitals for economically vulnerable families, according to its website.

“Around 14 lakh people of the district will benefit from the BSKY. One doesn’t need to give any document in hospitals and only the smart health card would suffice,” Patnaik said.

One can also use the BSKY smart cards in 200 hospitals across the country, the chief minister added.

He also laid foundation stones for 48 projects valued at Rs 680 crore and inaugurated 201 projects worth Rs 179 crore. The projects include drinking water supply, roads, bridges, power supply and urban development.

Patnaik said Kalahandi now turned into an education hub with agriculture, engineering and polytechnic colleges, and a university.

The construction of the 100-seat government medical college was nearing completion, he said.

Patnaik had visited several districts such as Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Bolangir, Gajapati, Deogarh and Puri to launch card distribution programmes earlier.

