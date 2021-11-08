Several private schools reopen in Delhi for all classes, many to reopen in coming weeks

Several private schools in the national capital reopened from Monday for all classes while many others are still in the process of working out modalities and will be resuming in-person classes in the coming weeks.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had last month announced that schools would reopen for all classes from November 1, even though teaching and learning would continue in a blended mode. While government schools in Delhi reopened from November 1, majority of private schools decided to defer reopening for junior classes in view of Diwali and other festivals.

Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh reopened on Monday for nursery and kindergarten classes.

''The school has been reopened for nursery and KG, whereas the offline school for classes 1 to 5 will start from November 11. We are planning to start offline school for senior classes after a while. Since the students of classes 9, 10 and 11 are having their offline exams, along with students of classes 6 to 8 having their online unit test examination going on.

''Keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols and giving our student's health topmost priority, we will call the students on an odd-even roll number basis to assure only 50 per cent students can come to school each day,'' said school principal Alka Kapur.

While Mount Abu Public School in Rohini has plans to reopen from Thursday, MRG School in the same area has decided to reopen classes from November 15. ''We plan to reopen for all classes from November 15,'' said Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School.

Bharat Arora, general secretary of the Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools, said that some of the schools were still in the process of taking consent from parents.

''Some of the schools are in the process of taking consent from parents while transportation arrangements are also being worked out,'' he said. Last Monday, some government schools welcomed students with dance and music, while others decided to screen films like ''Taare Zameen Par'' for students. Many other activities were also organised to help children connect with their schools, before resuming physical education. The DDMA has directed that schools would have to ensure that there is not more than 50 per cent attendance in a class at one point of time and no student is forced to attend physical classes.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city, the Delhi government had announced the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1. However, this is the first time after March 2020 that schools in Delhi are reopening for classes up to 8. Allowing only 50 per cent students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines announced by the DDMA for the reopening of schools.

The DDMA has said students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

It has also said the area being used for activities like ration distribution and vaccination should be separated from the area that will be used for academic activities.

