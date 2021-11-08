Left Menu

Dalit Ph.D candidate ends hunger strike before MG Varsity

She claimed that for the last ten years, her studies were affected due to the actions of the director of the institute, allegedly because she is a Dalit.All demands were met by the officials.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:18 IST
Dalit Ph.D candidate ends hunger strike before MG Varsity
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A Ph.D candidate, who has been on a hunger strike at the Mahatma Gandhi university here for over a week, on Monday ended her protest after a meeting with varsity officials and said all her demands were met.

Deepa P Mohanan, a Dalit PhD candidate at the University, has been observing the protest since October 29, alleging that her doctoral studies have been delayed due to caste discrimination by certain officials of the varsity.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, she claimed that Nandakumar, former director of the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN), who allegedly made some castiest remarks against her, has been ousted from the institute.

The 36-year-old student has been demanding access to resources needed to complete her PhD, a change in her research guide, and the removal of Nandakumar. She claimed that for the last ten years, her studies were affected due to the actions of the director of the institute, allegedly because she is a Dalit.

''All demands were met by the officials. Nandakumar has been ousted. Time for the research has been extended till 2024 and the varsity officials have extended all support to complete my research,'' said.

She also claimed Nandakumar has been shifted to the Physics department.

According to some reports, Nandakumar has decided to approach the court against his removal from the centre.

The University had on Saturday removed Director Nandakumar from its Nanotechnology centre after he allegedly made some casteist remarks against the Ph.D candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021