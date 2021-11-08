Left Menu

BMC commissioner awarded honorary degree by Patiala institute

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:36 IST
The Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala, on Monday bestowed an honorary degree upon the commissioner of Mumbai municipal corporation for his "exceptional work" in the fight against the Covid pandemic in the city.

Iqbal Singh Chahal did his B.Tech (electronics and communications engineering) from TIET in 1987, before joining the IAS in 1989.

Chahal was awarded the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) at the 35th convocation of the TIET, according to a release issued by the institute.

Chahal, who is currently the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has earned praise from various quarters for his exceptional work in a fight against the pandemic in Mumbai, the statement said.

According to the statement, Thapar Institute took this opportunity to honour its distinguished alumnus for his exceptional work as the municipal commissioner of Greater Mumbai in leading the fight against the second wave of the pandemic for Mumbai.

Chahal restructured the entire Covid response mechanism in Mumbai, successfully managing the massive requirements of critical supplies in the mega city, it said.

"His decisive approach saved Mumbai from the large-scale calamities due to Covid. In recognition of his commitment to social causes and exemplary contributions in the field, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology has awarded him the Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa)," it said.

Founded in 1956, the TIET is one of the country's top engineering education and research institutes.

