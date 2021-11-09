Left Menu

Rajasthan govt allows academic activities with 100 pc capacity in schools, colleges

The Rajasthan government has given permission to conduct academic activities in universities, colleges, schools and coaching institutes with 100 per cent capacity in view of decline in Covid cases, according to a home departments order issued on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-11-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 00:04 IST
Rajasthan govt allows academic activities with 100 pc capacity in schools, colleges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has given permission to conduct academic activities in universities, colleges, schools and coaching institutes with 100 per cent capacity in view of decline in Covid cases, according to a home department's order issued on Monday. The classroom activities are being conducted with 50 per cent capacity at present.

The home department issued guidelines on Monday allowing 100 per cent seating capacity from November 15.

The classroom activities in schools from classes 1 to 12, universities and colleges will be held with 100 per cent capacity, the order said.

All the coaching institutes of the state will also be able to operate with 100 per cent capacity from November 15 with the mandatory requirement of both doses of Covid vaccine for their academic and non-teaching staff, according to the order. On Monday, four COVID-19 cases were reported in the state and the number of active cases is 42.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021