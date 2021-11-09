Left Menu

Pvt educational institutions in Hry to get property tax exemption: Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-11-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 00:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)
Haryana's Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij on Monday said the state's private educational institutions will get a one year exemption from paying property tax.

Vij, in an official statement, said private educational institutions in the state will get the benefit amounting to Rs 23.50 crore.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given his approval in this regard, Vij said, adding government educational buildings have already been given one year exemption from paying property tax.

The minister informed that in all 8,986 educational institutions in the state would benefit from this decision, which was taken after the state government received a request from the Federation of Private School Welfare Associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

