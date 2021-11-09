SFI claims students protesting at DU attacked by ABVP members

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Monday alleged that students staging a sit in at the Delhi University were attacked by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) denied their involvement in the alleged attack.

Students participating in the protest demanding the reopening of DU were attacked by members of the ABVP. Aman, the SFI unit secretary of Ramjas College and two other students were physically attacked, the SFI claimed in a statement.

''It must be noted that on the one hand the ABVP conducted a protest to reopen campuses while on the other, they are attacking students for raising the same demand. This proves that they are hoodwinking students with their token protest,'' the SFI said.

However, the ABVP accused the SFI of indulging in "falsehood" to attract attention.

''It is unfortunate that for media attention, student organisations are ranting anything. The ABVP has been leading the protest for campus reopening since the beginning and has organised simultaneous protest at 56 colleges with more than 2,000 students," it said.

"We also appreciate efforts of all students raising the demand of campus reopening. Some organisations are making up stories and relying on falsehood to come in the limelight which is disgraceful. No ABVP karyakarta has been involved in any quarrel/clash whatsoever with AISA or SFI. They should file a complaint if any incident has happened at all,'' the ABVP said.

