Left Menu

SFI claims students protesting at DU attacked by ABVP members

Aman, the SFI unit secretary of Ramjas College and two other students were physically attacked, the SFI claimed in a statement.It must be noted that on the one hand the ABVP conducted a protest to reopen campuses while on the other, they are attacking students for raising the same demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 01:03 IST
SFI claims students protesting at DU attacked by ABVP members
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SFI_CEC)
  • Country:
  • India

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Monday alleged that students staging a sit in at the Delhi University were attacked by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) denied their involvement in the alleged attack.

Students participating in the protest demanding the reopening of DU were attacked by members of the ABVP. Aman, the SFI unit secretary of Ramjas College and two other students were physically attacked, the SFI claimed in a statement.

''It must be noted that on the one hand the ABVP conducted a protest to reopen campuses while on the other, they are attacking students for raising the same demand. This proves that they are hoodwinking students with their token protest,'' the SFI said.

However, the ABVP accused the SFI of indulging in "falsehood" to attract attention.

''It is unfortunate that for media attention, student organisations are ranting anything. The ABVP has been leading the protest for campus reopening since the beginning and has organised simultaneous protest at 56 colleges with more than 2,000 students," it said.

"We also appreciate efforts of all students raising the demand of campus reopening. Some organisations are making up stories and relying on falsehood to come in the limelight which is disgraceful. No ABVP karyakarta has been involved in any quarrel/clash whatsoever with AISA or SFI. They should file a complaint if any incident has happened at all,'' the ABVP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021