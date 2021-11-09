Left Menu

6 students held for ragging in Kerala

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 09-11-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 12:36 IST
Six students from an arts and science college near here have been arrested for allegedly ragging a junior, police said on Tuesday.

Second year degree student Anshad of Naher Arts and Science College in Kanhirode near here was allegedly ragged by his senior students on November 5.

Anshad said he was taken to the college toilet by the accused to evade CCTV camera and thrashed him continuously till he fell unconscious.

He was allegedly taken to the hospital hours later.

Anshad alleged that he was subjected to the brutality for talking to girl students. The seniors were also provoked after he rejected their demand for money, he said.

College authorities said disciplinary action would be taken against those who were involved in the ragging incident.

