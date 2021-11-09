Left Menu

All-India police archery competition begins in Greater Noida

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:41 IST
All-India police archery competition begins in Greater Noida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th all-India police archery championship was inaugurated at an ITBP camp here on Tuesday.

The five-day event will witness participation from 20 central and state police forces' teams.

''More than 350 men and women archers from these police teams will be competing in various categories,'' an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said.

The event was inaugurated by special secretary (internal security) in the Union home ministry V S K Kaumudi in the presence of ITBP director general Sanjay Arora.

ITBP Inspector General (training) I S Duhan said the force is organising the national police archery meet for the second time after 2014.

The event will close on November 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021