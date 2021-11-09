Left Menu

Fire sweeps through school in Niger, killing 20 children

Our most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and their communities, UNICEFs representative in Niger Stefano Savi said in a statement.No child should ever be in danger when learning in school, he said. UNICEF will continue to work with the national authorities and partners across the country to ensure that children can attend school and learn in safe environments.

PTI | Niamey | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:04 IST
Fire sweeps through school in Niger, killing 20 children
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Niger

More than 20 children were killed and dozens more injured when a fire swept through a school in Niger's second-largest city, Maradi.

Three classrooms made of straw were consumed by the fire at the pre-school and primary school called AFN', taking the lives of the children aged between 3 and 8, the government said late Monday.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire and where it started, the Regional Direction of National Education confirmed.

Straw huts are often used as temporary classrooms in overcrowded schools in Niger in West Africa.

In April a fire fuelled by high winds burned through an elementary school on the outskirts of Niger's capital, Niamey, killing 20 children.

Teachers and parents have said that the deaths highlight the dangers of the temporary classrooms.

"Our hearts are with the children and families affected. Our most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and their communities," UNICEF's representative in Niger Stefano Savi said in a statement.

"No child should ever be in danger when learning in school,'' he said. ''UNICEF will continue to work with the national authorities and partners across the country to ensure that children can attend school and learn in safe environments."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021