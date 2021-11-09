Left Menu

Schools open for students of class 3 and above from Nov 10, says Kangra district administration

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the Himachal Pradesh government deciding to reopen schools for classes one to seven, the Kangra district administration issued an order stating that students of class three and above can attend school from November 10.

The order also stated that students of classes one and two will be allowed to attend physical classes for the first time since the beginning of the Covid pandemic from November 15.

The schools for classes eight and above have already reopened in the state.

In another order, District Magistrate Nipun Jindal stated that all social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, political, religious and congregational events can be held with 50 per cent capacity and in adherence to Covid safety protocols. ''Legal action under section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code would be implemented against those who violate the orders,'' it warned.

Jindal said that the 'no mask-no service' rule would continue to be applicable in Kangra district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

