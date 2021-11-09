Ryan Group to Host India's Largest Student - Alumni Networking Event

- Ryan Connect, an initiative to bring students together for a lifetime MUMBAI, India, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Group of Institutions, India's leading K-12 chain of schools, announces the launch of Ryan Connect, India's largest student-alumni community.

Every year, high-school students experience the journey from entrance exams to college admissions and are often in need of guidance. Career and college selection is a crucial life decision for students.

To bridge this gap, the Ryan Group of Institutions is launching Ryan Connect, an exclusive digital platform powered by Univariety (India's leading career guidance and alumni management platform for progressive schools). The platform aims to 'connect' current students with Ryan alumni. Students can thus receive valuable guidance from seniors who will share their first-hand experiences and steer students in the right direction. Thousands of Ryan alumni are studying at the world's top colleges and have thriving careers in reputed companies. Several are running very successful enterprises. With the help of technology, the Ryan group is building India's largest student-alumni community. From guidance by alumni to networking events, from recognitions to internship opportunities, the network offers a host of rewarding activities to students and alumni. Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO - Ryan Group of Institutions, said, ''Ryan Connect has been an integral part of the vision of our founder Chairman & Managing Director. This initiative will help Ryanites across the world connect with each other on one platform. Knowing that our students are making a mark in their chosen careers makes us proud as an institution. And, I am confident that our current students and alumni will make the utmost use of the platform to connect, engage, learn, and grow. We seek God's blessing for this exciting initiative which will greatly strengthen the bonds between our students'' As part of Ryan Connect, the school is hosting ALUMPICS, a mega-event for over 15,000 high school students. It is scheduled to take place virtually on 12th November 2021, from 5 PM to 7 PM. Notable alumni will share their journeys from school to places like IIM's, IIT's, AIIMS, SRCC, Wharton Business School, Warwick University, Monash University, and other such leading institutions. Students will also get to interact with the school's celebrity alumni, enjoy performances by singer Anupam Dhonchak, a stand-up act by the Indian television actress Saloni Daini, and much more.

About Ryan International Group of Institutions: Ryan Group was started in 1976 by the visionary educationists Dr. A. F. Pinto, Chairman and Mrs. Grace Pinto, Managing Director. With the strategic vision to spread quality affordable education across India, the group has established over 135 schools, serving over 270,000 students, guided by the philosophy of 'Excellence in Education and All-Round Development'. The schools provide a safe and stimulating environment focused on child-centered excellence. Modern learning tools and a range of enrichment activities are integrated into the curriculum. The goal is to develop global citizens: self-confident individuals who contribute to communities, believe in tolerance & accountability and engage life with well-developed emotional and spiritual quotients.

