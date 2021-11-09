Coding Ninjas announces Coding Competition - Code Kaze

• India's most awaited Coding competition that promises up to INR 10 Lakh in rewards and even internship opportunities • Winners get INR 50,000 & interview opportunities • Assured cash prize for the top 10 winners • 'Code Kaze' is being held in partnership with Nasscom-Futureskills: fully-armed with placement partners • Internship interview opportunities with Coding Ninjas • A special package of winnings worth INR 60,000 in cash, along with career-oriented opportunities for aspiring female coders NEW DELHI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Ninjas, well known in the Indian ed-tech space for everything related to coding; from learning to earning a living out of it, has announced 'Code Kaze', it's flagship event which is in its 5th season this year. Every competitive coder awaits for 'Code Kaze' with the competition getting bigger & better, each season. The competition, to be held across 1600+ leading colleges, is back to pitch budding coders head-to-head against each other to put their coding skills to the test. The aspiring coders can participate via this link.

Ankush Singla, the Stanford prodigy who's also a mentor & co-founder at Coding Ninjas believes, ''Coding is life-altering. It's that simple. But we want the college-kids to realize it in real-time with cash & placement opportunities. It doesn't get any more real with the pan-India panorama of coding talent. If you love coding, this is the place to be.'' Running this in partnership with Nasscom-Futureskills, Coding Ninjas is fully-armed with placement partners to go above & beyond to promote the coding culture with the real-time impact of handsomely paying internship & job opportunities. Encouraging the community of aspiring female coders, Coding Ninjas has rolled out a special package of winnings worth INR 60,000 in cash, along with career-oriented opportunities.

Having seen participation to the tune of 1 Lac+ so far, Coding Ninjas aims to provide one of the largest platforms for coders to test their coding skills and bank on placement opportunities. The competition offers its winners the chance to get internships, and even placement offers, by connecting with and inviting some of the top recruiters of the country. Now, in the mid of a cold 15th-November, Coding Ninjas is looking to bring the heat amongst the coders' community with Code Kaze 'The coders' combat, offering rewards as good as Rs 10 Lacs in cash prize, along with interview opportunities for those who will emerge as the most promising faces from the competition. The organisation is pouring in its extensive network of placement partners for the event, thereby providing colleges & students a high-profile exposure to the IT-corporate.

The competition, which is to be held online, is also offering a plethora of rewards to garner interest from students from across academic years; allowing direct participation by registering through the link.

About Coding Ninjas Coding can be everyone's cup of tea, but students are either unaware of the opportunities or go through just enough education to get placed with an average salary. Thereby cutting down on their scope of becoming mainstream coders. Having witnessed the lack of teaching aptitude in the market, the founders at Coding Ninjas saw this more as the rightful thing to do, the business just followed as the by-product of quality services.

There are many separating factors available with the organization, but the one that the students relate with the most is a fleet of 2,500+ teaching assistants who made life easier for anyone who wishes to learn to code. Clearing more than 90% of the doubts under an hour, this realistic approach is what makes it truly a great hit.

To top it off, they have an Experience Team whose sole purpose is to follow up with their students every 15-days and ensure that they complete their course in due time. This process also helps get constant feedback on course quality & keeps the alumnus in close contact with the mentors.

This has led Coding Ninjas to achieve the highest course completion rating in the industry with an avg. star rating of 4.9. Offering online courses in both English & Hindi, Coding Ninjas has managed to get its students placed in all major tech & product companies throughout India and even abroad.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)