Four teens missing since Nov 3 and found from Coimbatore were on a 'tour': Police

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:08 IST
  Country:
  • India

Four teenagers, including twin sisters, who went missing on November 3 were found from Coimbatore on Monday while they were waiting to embark on the next leg of their 'tour', Kerala police said on Tuesday.

An officer of Alathur Police Station told PTI that the four, also comprising two boys, had decided to go on a trip -- visiting various places -- and were found from Coimbatore Railway Station as they were waiting for a train to Goa, their next destination.

''They had no pre-planned itinerary,'' the official said and added that the versions in various news reports, that they ran away from home to take part in a gaming competition or that they were in a relationship, were all false.

''It was a step taken by them due to a lack of maturity, given their young age (14 years),'' the official said.

The children were brought back here by Monday evening and were housed overnight in a rehabilitation centre, he said and added that the Child Welfare Council (CWC) will decide whether to send them back to their parents.

In all probability, the children will be sent back to their parents, the official said.

He said that the children left home for a ''tour'' with some money and initially they stayed at a lodge in Pollachi as per the initial investigations by the police and the CCTV footage examined by it.

The official said that they started looking for the children after receiving complaints from the parents of the two boys and the twin sisters.

