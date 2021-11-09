Rajasthan Assembly to hold session for children on Nov 14

The Rajasthan Assembly will hold a session for schoolchildren on November 14 to apprise them of the working of the House.

They will be seen in the role of the chief minister, speaker, leader of opposition and MLAs during the session on Children's Day, the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

There will be a question hour and zero hour, in which the students will raise issues to seek answers. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will be the first such Assembly in the country where such a session will be organised, a statement read.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Leader of Opposition in the House Gulab Chand Kataria will be present on the occasion.

The session will be conducted under the aegis of the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Joshi said future generations have been given an opportunity to run the House, ask questions and express their views with discipline.

The children will be seen dressed in ''kurta and payjama'' for the session.

