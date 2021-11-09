Left Menu

North, East Delhi municipal school teachers urge L-G to intervene in non-payment of salaries

Claiming non-payment of salaries, teachers of schools run by the North and East Delhi civic bodies on Tuesday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to direct the city government to release funds for the municipal corporations so that pending wages can be cleared.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:48 IST
North, East Delhi municipal school teachers urge L-G to intervene in non-payment of salaries
  • Country:
  • India

Claiming non-payment of salaries, teachers of schools run by the North and East Delhi civic bodies on Tuesday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to direct the city government to release funds for the municipal corporations so that pending wages can be cleared. In a letter to the L-G, the Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh -- an umbrella body of municipal school teachers -- said that without salaries of September and October, school teachers of the two civic bodies are finding it hard to manage even basic expenses.

Similar is the situation with the retired teachers of municipal schools, the letter claimed.

''Due to acute fund crunch in East and North MCD, teachers were not given salaries of September and October. They could not properly celebrate Diwali and other festivals.

''You (the L-G) are the supreme authority in Delhi. So please direct the Delhi government to release funds to the MCDs so that two months' salary can be paid to municipal teachers,'' said Ram Niwas Solanki, the general secretary of the teacher's body, in the letter. He also demanded that the North, East and South Delhi civic bodies be unified so that the financial crisis can be solved. The Confederation of MCD Employees Union also gave a call to all participant employees unions and office bearers for a meeting on November 11 over the issue of non-payment of salaries and pensions by the three civic bodies.

Convenor of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union, A P Khan said civic employees, be it teaches, engineers, nurses or sanitation workers, all are facing issues related to non-payment of salaries.

''Issues of pending salaries are yet to be resolved despite several communications. So, to discuss the future course of action and other strategies, we call upon all unions for the confederation's general body meeting on Thursday at 2 pm at the civic centre,'' Khan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021