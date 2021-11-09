School fee hike protest: 2 Thane Sena corporators summoned by court
PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A Thane court has issued summonses to two Shiv Sena corporators in connection with a protest at a local school over hike in fees in 2018.
Advocate Aditya Mishra, appearing for Azad English School, said the summons were issued on Monday and is returnable till December 8.
Incidentally, in February this year, the Wagle Estate police had submitted a report to the court stating the duo had gone to the school along with parents of students to inform the management of grievances, and that the act was for a social cause.
