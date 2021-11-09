Left Menu

Cannot reopen campus till DDMA allows 100 pc seating capacity: DU official

Amid demands by student bodies to reopen campus, a senior Delhi University official on Tuesday said it cannot be reopened till the time the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity.The official also said that they will hold a meeting after 10 days to decide on reopening.How can we reopen until and unless the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity.

Amid demands by student bodies to reopen campus, a senior Delhi University official on Tuesday said it cannot be reopened till the time the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity.

The official also said that they will hold a meeting after 10 days to decide on reopening.

''How can we reopen until and unless the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. Sixty per cent of students of the university are from outside Delhi. We can't ask them to come here, stay in a hostel and take online classes since only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed,'' Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

He said till the time District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gives clear guidelines on 100 per cent seating capacity, they cannot take a decision on complete reopening.

The university resumed laboratory classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 16 but the attendance has been thin.

Students and teachers have been demanding the reopening of campus.

