Left Menu

COVID-19 pandemic affected implementation of NEP: UGC chairman

University Grants Commission UGC chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 NEP, and if the situation in the country had been normal, it would have been implemented at a faster pace.The Centre had announced the new NEP on July 29, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Speaking to reporters here, Singh said due to the lockdown, academicians got a lot of time to discuss the new policy.The timing of the new NEPs announcement was good.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:36 IST
COVID-19 pandemic affected implementation of NEP: UGC chairman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP), and if the situation in the country had been normal, it would have been implemented at a faster pace.

The Centre had announced the new NEP on July 29, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said due to the lockdown, academicians got a lot of time to discuss the new policy.

"The timing of the new NEP's announcement was good. However, the pandemic has affected its implementation. If the situation had been normal, then it would have been implemented at a faster pace," Singh said.

The Centre has been interacting with the state governments and vice-chancellors of universities, and efforts are on to constitute regulatory mechanisms at different levels in this regard, the UGC chairman said.

Some of the activities related to the NEP have already commenced from the current academic year, Singh said, adding that arrangements are being made to ensure that the policy gets implemented in the entire country from the July 2022 academic session.

Earlier, Singh has delivered a lecture on the topic "Changing face of education in Independent India in context with the new education policy", organised jointly by the English daily "Free Press" and Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidayalaya (DAVV).

The NEP will not only connect students with their cultural roots, but will also inspire them to become the world's best citizens, Singh said.

The NEP is a unique amalgamation of the ancient cultural values and the modern knowledge and science, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021