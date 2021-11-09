On state formation day, Uttarakhand CM hikes pension of statehood agitators

On the occasion of Uttarakhand's 21st formation day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced an increase in pension of those who had taken part in statehood agitations.

Addressing the main function at the police lines, he said statehood agitators who got a pension of Rs 3,100 will now get Rs 4,500 while those who were getting Rs 5,000 will receive Rs 6,000.

Dhami also announced setting up hostels for girls in all district headquarters and similar establishments for working women according to requirements. One de-addiction centre each will be set up in Dehradun and Haldwani, he said. Highlighting the steps taken by the BJP-led Union government for the development of Uttarakhand over the last five years, the chief minister said it has sanctioned development projects worth Rs 5,000 crore for the state during the period.

He spoke of the Chardham all-weather road and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link projects the work of which is underway, adding these infrastructures will revolutionise the state's job scenario and rid the hills of the migration problem by 2025.

Dhami also thanked the Centre for giving final clearance to the strategically important 155-km-long Tanakpur-Bageshwar road project. Apart from the road and rail projects, efforts have also been made to boost air connectivity in the state, Dhami said while citing the ongoing modernisation of the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun and the proposed construction of a greenfield airport in Udham Singh Nagar district.

He also mentioned the redevelopment projects underway in Kedarnath and Badrinath besides a ropeway project at the Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib.

Dhami said his government has heavily reduced medical education fees to Rs 1,45,000 per annum and one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 was being given to those who qualified in the civil services written exams to help them prepare for the interview.

He also announced that students of classes 10 to 12 will be provided with tablets to make online education easier for them. Also, relief packages worth Rs 600 crore have been given to different sections of people hit hard by the Covid pandemic, Dhami said.

Asserting that Gairsain is connected with the aspirations of people who fought for statehood, the chief minister said it was made the summer capital of the state last year and now the state government is working on creating a suitable infrastructure required for a capital town. The state formation day function began with Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and Dhami reviewing a parade done by police personnel.

Earlier, accompanied by state BJP president Madan Kaushik, Dhami visited the Shaheed Smarak in the district court premises and placed a wreath there to pay a tribute to the martyrs of the statehood agitation.

The chief minister congratulated five distinguished people from the state representing different fields who have been selected for this year's Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman on the occasion.

Former chief minister N D Tiwari, author Ruskin Bond, noted environmentalist Anil Joshi, popular folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and mountaineer Bachendri Pal have been selected for the award. The date and time for conferring the award are to be announced later. Later, the chief minister flew to the summer capital Gairsain to attend the state formation day celebrations in the assembly premises there.

ITBP, police and homeguard jawans held a ceremonial parade in assembly building premises while school children presented a cultural performance in front of the chief minister.

Paying tribute to the statehood agitators, Dhami said, ''We cannot forget the atrocities perpetrated on statehood activists in Khatima, Mussoorie and Muzaffarnagar. I have seen the oppression. I bow to the martyrs and agitators who sacrificed their lives for the creation of Uttarakhand.'' He also recalled former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during whose tenure Uttarakhand was formed in 2000.

