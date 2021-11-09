Left Menu

Haryana's Bhattu Kalan Police Station amongst India's top three

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Union Ministry of Home Affairs has recognised the Bhattu Kalan Police Station in Haryana's Fatehabad district amongst the top three police stations in the country for the year 2021.

Congratulating Fatehabad's Superintendent of Police and the entire team of Bhattu Kalan Police Station, the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, P K Agrawal said the award is the result of "proactive efforts made by our officers and police personnel on-ground serving the state on the lines of our motto -- 'Seva-Suraksha-Sehyog'''.

Appreciating the efforts of the police station personnel, he said "this has not only recognised the hard work of our personnel at national level but would also inspire the staff of other police stations to try and improve their performance at all levels on the parameters fixed by the Union ministry".

''Union Home Minister Amit Shah will personally handover the trophy to the SHO, Bhattu Kalan Police Station in a function to be held at Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow on November 19,'' he said, as per a Haryana Police statement.

''The Union government has adopted a uniform model of ranking police stations in the country. The basic objective of the ranking is to improve the quality of policing and make it citizen-friendly,'' the DGP added.

