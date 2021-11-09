J&K establishes dedicated telephone lines to register public grievances

Dedicated telephone lines were on Tuesday installed at the general administration department (GAD) of Jammu and Kashmir to register public grievances, officials said.

The public can reach out to the administration with their grievances on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm.

According to a public notice issued by GAD in this regard, the general public can register their genuine grievances by calling 0194-2506115, 0194-2506102, 0194-2506111, 0194-2506112 and 0194-2506144.

The notice further said that the public can also contact Riyaz-ul-Haq, Under Secretary to the government, GAD, at 0194-2506702 with regard to working of the aforementioned landline numbers. Meanwhile, all administrative secretaries shall also be available for hearing public grievances between 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm on all working days at their respective official telephone lines.

