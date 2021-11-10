Left Menu

Maha: Court convicts chain snatcher, sends him to jail

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-11-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 09:36 IST
Maha: Court convicts chain snatcher, sends him to jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here in Maharashtra has convicted a 28-year-old man in two cases of chain-snatching and sentenced him to jail for a total of 19 months and 29 days.

The order was passed by First Class Judicial Magistrate R H Jha on Monday, the Thane police said in a release issued on Tuesday.

The accused, Ali Akbar alias Ali Dabang Asadullah Khan, was caught by police from Rashid Compound of Mumbra town in Thane district on January 15, 2021.

During his interrogation, the police came to know that he was allegedly involved in as many as 10 cases of chain snatching in Thane city and other parts of the district, the release said.

The police also recovered 106 gm of gold jewelry worth Rs 5.10 lakh from his possession, it said.

The court on Monday convicted him in two cases through separate orders. The magistrate in her order observed that the prosecution proved all charges against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. She awarded him imprisonment for a total of 19 months and 29 days in the two cases, said the release issued by Wagle Estate crime unit's senior police inspector Vikas Ghodke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021