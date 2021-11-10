Guj: 11.75 lakh aspirants for 10,459 posts of police constables

The Gujarat Lokrakshak Recruitment Board has received a whopping 11.75 lakh applications for recruitment to 10,459 posts of police constables, officials said on Wednesday.

The Board recently invited applications for the recruitment of unarmed and armed constables (male and female) and the State Reserve Police Force constables (male), and the deadline for it ended on Tuesday. The applications were invited for 10,459 posts, including 8,476 males and 1,983 females in the three categories from candidates who had passed their Class 12 board exams. ''A total of 11.75 lakh applications were received,'' Lokrakshak Recruitment Board chairman Hasmukh Patel said.

Out of these applications, 9.10 lakh were accepted, including 6.65 lakh from male candidates and 2.45 lakh from female candidates, he said as per figures available hours before the application deadline ended on Tuesday.

The final number of applications may remain around nine lakh as several candidates submit duplicate applications, he said.

The recruitment process was last year marred by an exam paper leak. As many as 8.75 lakh candidates were to appear for the written test for 9,700 posts last year when the examination was canceled hours before it was scheduled to commence due to the paper leak.

Patel said the fees from the applicants will be accepted till November 12, and after data analysis of the applicants, call letters will be issued to the candidates around November 20 for physical examination, which will begin by the first week of December and continue for two months.

Thereafter, written tests for the selected candidates will be conducted by the first week of March next year, he said.

''Candidates should prepare to keep this time frame in mind and should not expect the process to get delayed,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)