DU assistant professor arrested for wife's murder

Updated: 10-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:28 IST
DU assistant professor arrested for wife's murder
A Delhi University assistant professor and his nephew have been arrested for criminal conspiracy in connection with his wife's murder at their West Sant Nagar residence in Burari, police said on Wednesday.

The police identified them as Virender Kumar, an ad-hoc assistant professor, and his nephew Govinda.

Kumar and victim Pinky (32) got married in February, they said.

On Monday evening, the police arrested Kumar's tenant and worker Rakesh, who confessed to strangling Pinky to death and then electrocuting her at the behest of her husband.

According to them, Kumar told the police that he was miffed with his wife as they used to regularly fight over trivial issues.

He then hatched a plan to eliminate her, and roped in Rakesh and Govinda for the same, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Rakesh told the police that he had met Kumar around three years ago and they became friends.

Kumar gave his car to Rakesh to run it as a cab. He also allotted a room for Rakesh and his family on the top floor of his house.

According to the police, Rakesh had asked Kumar to give him a lump sum, instead of salary, when he needed it.

Pinky was unhappy with Rakesh and wanted him and his family to vacate. The police said she was also refusing to pay Rakesh his dues, which had piled up to around Rs 3 lakh.

